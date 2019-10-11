5 Things that Should Matter Today: Wizkid plans to launch a music streaming app soon

In a recent interview with UK radio station Capital Xtra, Wizkid revealed that he’s planning to launch a music streaming app. And soon. The Afrobeats star will partner with United Bank for Africa on the project. Wizkid was responding to a question about his future business plans when he revealed the information.

“My team and I, we’ve been working so hard,” Wizkid said. “I have this new streaming app that I’m about to launch right now, in collaboration with United Bank for Africa. Those are my new partners.

“We intend to create a streaming platform for people to be able to market their music, put out their music and actually get revenue right into their pockets.”

In addition to the streaming service, Wizkid plans to embark on a talent hunt in 20 African countries to discover and seek collaborations. We love this!

Asa’s Lucid is out today!

Today’s the 11th of October, and that means another brand new album from Asa.

It feels like it’s my birthday…I can’t wait #LUCID #NEWALBUM — Asa (@Asa_official) October 10, 2019

Nigeria is reintroducing a new bill on sexual harassment following BBC Sex For Grades expose

In light of these revelations from the BBC investigation into sexual harassment in universities, the Nigerian Senate has responded swiftly and proposed a bill that aims to prevent the sexual harassment of university students by criminalizing any sexual advances made by lecturers towards students. The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to support the bill being enacted into the law.

Ekiti first lady has pushed for castration for rapists in the state

The Ekiti State First Lady, Mrs Bisi Fayemi is pushing for an amendment of the law so that rapists in Ekiti state will be punished with medical castration.

In addition to a life sentence, the Ekiti State Government, in collaboration with the office of Wife of the Governor, is making moves to amend the gender-based law to see that rapists get a more severe sentence. This is in a bid to deter offenders.

Lagos House of Assembly has threatened to arrest Ambode

Lagos House of Assembly has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for former Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode and four others who served as his commissioners. The former commissioners include Kazeem Adeniji (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice); Olusegun Banjo (Commissioner for Budget); Akinyemi Ashade (Commissioner for Finance) and Wale Oluwo (Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources).