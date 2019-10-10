Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

The fight against fornication starts with you and me, abstain from evil dears. — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) October 10, 2019

Do you ever wonder if the bank just looks through your account and thinks “what is this person doing abeg? It’s been a while since we saw this person ooo. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) October 10, 2019

When you wear native to church & then stand on the altar. it’s called ALTERNATIVE. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) October 10, 2019

What are you doing on Tinder if your’re in a relationship? if you ask them now, they’ll say they’re looking for friends😏 — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) October 10, 2019

Buhari is getting a second wife? We need a full movie on the drama,

-Nextlevel other room 😂 — N a j i b (@RilwanNajib) October 10, 2019