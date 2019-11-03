Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn. Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The case for Legalising Abortion – Timinepre Cole

When women are bound to carry and bear children, they are subjected to an ‘involuntary servitude’. Criminalizing abortion does not stop abortions or reduce abortions; rather these anti-abortion laws make them dangerous. When carried out with the assistance of a trained health-care provider in sanitary conditions, abortions are one of the safest medical procedures available. When abortions are restricted or criminalized, people are forced to seek unsafe ways to end pregnancies.

Proof for sexual assault? Read the New York Times report on Busola Dakolo & the #MeToo movement in Nigeria – Niyi Ademoroti

Busola, speaking to the New York Times, revealed that the personal cost of coming out to tell her story has been high. “You begin to ask yourself,” she said, “did I do the right thing?” She shared that she’s been harassed on the internet, and has been threatened over the phone. She’s also had to have a very difficult conversation about rape with her three kids.

The Untold Story of the AEPB, Abuja’s uniformed female harassment unit – David Hundeyin

When Cynthia (name has been changed) went out with a group of her friends in Abuja on April 26, 2019, she probably envisaged a nice Friday night out with the girls after a hard week at work. Like many other single women living in Abuja, Cynthia was attracted to the relatively dynamic economy and vibrant, cosmopolitan lifestyle available in the federal capital. Unlike many other places in Nigeria where simply coming out at night is an extreme sport, the seat of Nigeria’s federal government offered a semblance of normalcy.