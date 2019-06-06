Niyi Akinmolayan has dropped the teaser for ”The Set Up” but we need more footage

We have a new movie from Niyi Akinmolayan on the horizon. Yesterday, the director dropped a one-minute teaser for The Set Up, which had Femi Kuti’s throbbing Scatter Head playing in the background. Because there’s no dialogue, the plot is inscrutable. Nonetheless, the teaser shows we are going to have another Adesua Etomi-Wellington movie. We are still buzzing over the fact that she gets to play a badass killer in the long-awaited Muna, whose official trailer was released on Monday.

The only plot details provided for The Set Up is sketchy, but we will take it:

A young woman gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite to assist his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

 

I suspect that the women here is Etomi-Wellington, but I maybe wrong. Tina Mba, Jim Iyke, Dakore Akande, Joke Silva, and Ayo Ayoola make up the cast ensemble, and please can we get a full trailer? Akinmoloyan’s last film, 2017’s The Wedding Party 2, was disappointing as the movie only riffed on the first. Maybe The Set Up is the thriller from Akinmolayan we deserve. Out in cinemas August 9, 2019, check out the teaser below:

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo June 4, 2019

The trailer for ‘Muna’ is here and Adesua Etomi-Wellington is a cold killer on revenge

We have heard about Muna since 2017, the Kevin Nwankwor-directed film featuring Adesua Etomi-Wellington in a lead role, with an ...

Wilfred Okiche June 3, 2019

Film Review: Knockout wants to make you laugh. What’s wrong with that?

It is hard to recall considering today’s fragmented media space but there was a time when Wale Adenuga Productions was ...

Bernard Dayo May 29, 2019

Mati Diop is the first black woman to win the Grand Prix at Cannes, and now her movie ”Atlantique” has been picked up by Netflix

I love it when black people achieve something great. Even better: when black women achieve something great. Such is the ...

Wilfred Okiche May 27, 2019

Film Review: Tade Ogidan mastered video, but Gold Statue shows he is yet to find his cinematic voice

When it comes to Nollywood movies, the name Tade Ogidan is about as iconic as it gets. Since he put ...

Bernard Dayo May 20, 2019

Are you an African filmmaker? Submission for the 2019 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is now open

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is one of the biggest continental film festivals in Africa, and it has made ...

Bernard Dayo May 17, 2019

The trailer for ‘The Coffin Salesman’ is here and we want Imoh Umoren to take all our money

Till now, I’m still disappointed with Umoh Imoren‘s 2018 heist movie Club, with a trailer that had Nancy Isime in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail