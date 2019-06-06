Niyi Akinmolayan has dropped the teaser for ”The Set Up” but we need more footage

We have a new movie from Niyi Akinmolayan on the horizon. Yesterday, the director dropped a one-minute teaser for The Set Up, which had Femi Kuti’s throbbing Scatter Head playing in the background. Because there’s no dialogue, the plot is inscrutable. Nonetheless, the teaser shows we are going to have another Adesua Etomi-Wellington movie. We are still buzzing over the fact that she gets to play a badass killer in the long-awaited Muna, whose official trailer was released on Monday.

The only plot details provided for The Set Up is sketchy, but we will take it:

A young woman gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite to assist his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

I suspect that the women here is Etomi-Wellington, but I maybe wrong. Tina Mba, Jim Iyke, Dakore Akande, Joke Silva, and Ayo Ayoola make up the cast ensemble, and please can we get a full trailer? Akinmoloyan’s last film, 2017’s The Wedding Party 2, was disappointing as the movie only riffed on the first. Maybe The Set Up is the thriller from Akinmolayan we deserve. Out in cinemas August 9, 2019, check out the teaser below: