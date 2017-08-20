The APC govt is not clueluess – Northern leaders

Some Northern leaders Saturday, downplayed claims by some politicians in the country who say the All Progressives Congress (APC) government are clueless, commending the ruling party for providing the insight and leadership to achieve prosperity in Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

“The APC government is not clueless. It is on course to creating an inclusive and broad based economy that offers opportunities and jobs to all our people” the leaders said.

The leaders said Nigeria can only be developed through sacrifice, hard work, dedication and commitment from its people at all levels.

“APC remains focused and visionary. Nigeria is moving at multiple levels. There is a concentrated effort to purge corruption in the country” the leaders said.

The leaders praised the ruling party for rescuing Nigeria from the excesses of democracy under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They described the 16 years of the PDP government as a political earthquake in Nigeria’s history, “There was poverty, falling living standards of the ordinary people, environmental destruction, trouble in North-East, huge unemployment, broken infrastructure and massive corruption. There was decrepit in health and educational institutions. Nigeria’s economic situation suffered decline. PDP lacks fresh ideas” they said.

Specifically, the leaders emphasized how PDP turned the nation into economic mess. They condemned in strongest terms the egregious display of hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness by Goodluck Jonathan, Ayo Fayose, Willie Obiano, Nyesom Wike, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ebenezer Babatope, Reno Omokri, Timi Frank and Mr. Pharez Okpere.

The leaders also commended the National Chairman of APC, Chief Odigie-Oyegun for his vision, which is anchored on unity of purpose and the desire to work together in order to move Nigeria to an era of economic and political transformation.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is selfless, disciplined and result oriented. He has become the standard by which political party chairmen are measured in and outside Africa. The APC national chairman is thinking outside the box and consolidating the ruling party”.

The leaders while urging members of the civil society, the press and others not to join critics of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC in damaging Nigeria’s name on the world stage said the disagreement among major political actors in some APC states would not affect the electoral fortune of the party.

“We are opposed to leadership that focuses on enriching itself. APC is giving effect to the will of the people and will continue in Gombe, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Bauchi, Katsina, Benue and Jigawa. It will form the next government in Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun”