Obasanjo unveils the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, #BBNaija Season 3 begins and, other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

Canadian-based singer, Stephanie Otobo, who had accused Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has recanted her story.

She said she was paid by some politicians and some pastors to lie, opening herself to the risk of being convicted for blackmailing Suleman.

Not too long after that, a pre-recorded video, saw Otobo, foretelling her confession.

The almost nine-minute video was recorded on June 21, 2017, by Canada-based Worship Media.

In the video, Otobo said she was being pressured by Suleman to say the government was putting her up to make the allegations against him.

“He is telling me to come and make a video to lie that it’s the government of Nigeria that is putting me up to this,” she said in the video.

“I don’t know when you’ll be watching this but I’m just doing this video for the future. Today’s date is the 21st of June, 2017,” she said in the video.

Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is back.

This year’s winner will be going home with a N45 million prize after an 85-day long battle.

Olamide’s viral single, Science student which has become a popular favourite was declared unfit for broadcast.

The Head of Public Affairs at the NBC, Hajia Maimuna Jihada said, “NBC does not ban music. Our mandate is on what goes on Radio and TV. Olamide’s Science Student has been declared ‘Unfit for broadcast”.

Hajia Jihada cited the song’s subtle promotion of illegal drugs as its main reason for the action taken adding that the NBC “has communicated all licensees for compliance or they will face sanctions”.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, lawmaker representing Kano central senatorial district, has cancelled his visit to Kano.

The police had advised him to postpone the visit in order to avoid an outbreak of violence between his supporters and loyalists of Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor.

“I have shelved my visit to Kano to avoid political clash in the state following series of advice I have received from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad,” he said.

There was drama on Monday at the new wing of the Senate complex in Abuja after a National Assembly official physically assaulted the senate deputy minority whip, Abiodun Olujimi. The incident happened shortly before the commencement of a public hearing of the committee on petroleum (downstream). The trouble started when an official of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) rode in the same elevator with the lawmaker. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the number of political parties may cause problem in the 2019 general elections. The commission said “so far, 68 political parties had been registered.” The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) unveiled Thomas Dennerby, a former Coach of the Women’s National Team of Sweden, as Head Coach of the Super Falcons. Dennerby has promised to rebuild and improve the senior national women football team saying, “I won’t be a flying coach”.

The Nigerian Senate Thursday, expressed concern over the spread of Lassa Fever to fourteen states. It listed the affected states to include Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Imo, Kogi, Bauchi, Anambra, Benue, Federal Capital Territory, Abia, Ekiti and Delta. It also said that the outbreak of the disease which was first recorded on January 5, 2018, has risen to 363 as against the lesser number of cases recorded in previous years. The Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the immediate release of N100 million as first tranche payment for the procurement of four dialysis machines, ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment, drugs and other consumables required for the treatment of Lassa Fever patients. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has unveiled the Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Abeokuta, Ogun. Accompanied by the former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke and the former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Obasanjo filled a membership registration form at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Oke-Ilowo, Abeokuta. The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi has said the Coalition for Nigeria movement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is no threat to the party. Also, Obasanjo berated the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission for failing to check the excesses of President Buhari in the uneven distribution of public offices. Weeks after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent their son, King Andre from appearing on her reality show, Churchill may have just got his wish granted. The court issued an interim injunction stopping Tonto Dikeh and Linda Ikeji Media from “airing, showing, disseminating or broadcasting any name, face, image, likeness or picture of King Andrea Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show pending the hearing of the originating Motion in this Suit”.