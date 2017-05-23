Omolara Sobajo launches makeup brand for women of colour in the UK

Omolara Tayo Sobajo holds a degree in Microbiology and an MBA, however beauty and makeup are her true calling, and after 8 years of working as a freelance makeup artist, she has seen the shortcomings of many major makeup brands on the high street. As a passionate advocate for ‘many shades of beauty’, Omolara feels that mainstream makeup brands are still not formulated with women of colour in mind despite countless campaigns from Women of Colour to change this. It was with this knowledge and her passion for makeup that led her to launch the MoMineral MakeUp line with her husband, Tayo Sobajo, in 2015.

“MoMineral Makeup was created to provide African and Caribbean women with more choice when it comes to makeup products and our products are formulated with natural ingredients,” says Sobajo.

The company prides itself on giving women of colour more makeup choices, particular women with darker skin tones.

MoMineral products are formulated and manufactured in the United Kingdom, regulated and certified by the highest cosmetics standard in order to provide the dark skin with makeup products with skin healthy benefits.

MoMineral Makeup are highly aware of the complex diversity of overtones and undertones caused by the rich melanin pigment in dark skins resulting in many shade variations. Her company is inspired to create a solution to the inadequacies of makeup products readily available for the dark skin. For this reasons, she says the pure mineral makeup products are made from high-quality ingredients, specifically formulated and readily available to the dark skin.

Omolara Tayo Sobajo says that all the products are 100% natural and are Halal friendly except for mascara that contains alcohol.

• Glides smoothly into the skin, enhancing natural skin tone.

• Light weight, do not block skin pores and allows the skin to breathe (non-comedogenic).

• Nourishes and provides the skin with healthy glow.

• Contains natural SPF 20 sunscreen protection.

• Perfect for treating skin disorders such as acne, breakouts, eczema, rosacea and hyperpigmentation.

• Dermatologically approved and suitable for post-cosmetic procedures.

