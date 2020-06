Nigerians on Twitter are paying their last respect to reggae legend and activist Majekodunmi Fasheke aka Majek Fashek, who has died at the age of 57 in a New York hospital after battling with a prolonged illness. Fashek was popular for hits like Send Down the Rain and So Long for Too Long, and tried to foster African unity and consciousness to give hope.

Omenka Uzoma, his manager, told the BBC about his demise and said it was a time to celebrate and not to mourn. Rest in Peace.