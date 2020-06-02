Nigerian suffering Olympics, Childhood memories | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

Nigerians are fighting racism for Americans, but you won’t allow your kids marry from another tribe… start painting your face 🤡 — Aloe Vera🍀🌹💦 (@testyflowz) June 2, 2020

If incompetence held an Olympic games, Nigerian Police Force would win effortlessly. — 𝕺𝖑𝖆𝖜𝖆𝖑𝖊 (@TzOlawale) June 2, 2020

Back in primary school, you’ll just be seating on your own and someone will start singing “one boy carry water e no know” iykyk😂 — Omotayo, Your Perfume Plug✨ (@omotayo__b) June 2, 2020

How to make Nigerian police man angry. When he open hand for #50, pour sanitizer on his hand and run.🏃🏾🏃🏾😂 — Al’ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) June 2, 2020

It’s only in Nigeria you will see a woman beating her child to

stop crying…🤕 — Man Like Praise™ (@First_alphas) June 2, 2020

