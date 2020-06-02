Become the next Nigerian Top Model in the Oppo Reno3 Urban24 Contest

Urban24 Contest

OPPO Mobile Nigeria is once again taking the lead in the Nigerian smartphone industry through the launch of the creative Reno3 “Urban 24” contest which it recently announced on its social media pages yesterday.

With millions of Nigerian youth being very creative and fashion inclined, OPPO Mobile Nigeria seeks to support young and trendy aspiring models by empowering them with not just millions of Naira and OPPO Reno 3 smartphones but also providing them with a chance to exclusively launch their modelling careers with a cover appearance on the renowned Genevieve Magazine, as well as modelling deals with the OPPO Nigeria brand in future campaigns.

To participate, interested contestants are encouraged to visit www.reno3urban24.ng to register and submit their entries. The interested contestants are advised to submit their entries based on their individual modelling strengths. Only aspiring models who are to be above the age of 18 are allowed to participate.

20 finalists will be shortlisted for the next phase and will given the opportunity to have their headshots taken by popular Nigerian photographer, Amazing Klef using the OPPO Reno3 smartphone. Then the Top 20 finalists will have their photos posted on the official OPPO Mobile Nigeria pages for the world to see and vote for their Top 2 favorite contestants via an online voting competition.

The Top 2 finalists will be rewarded with one million Naira (N1,000,000.00) each in cash, a brand new Reno 3 smartphone, an exclusive deal to star on the cover of Genevieve Magazine and media coverage across top lifestyle platforms nationwide.

Entry submissions close by 11:59pm on the 8th June, 2020. For more information, follow @OPPONigeria (Instagram and Facebook) and @OPPOMobileNG (Twitter).

 

