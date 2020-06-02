Here’s how today became #BlackOutTuesday

If you are wondering what the black picture you are seeing on social media means, it is simply an expression of the stand people are taking against the injustice all over the world.

Originally instigated by the music industry to observe the unjust killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, where no new song or music video is to be released, the rest of the world quickly hopped on what is now the biggest trend of the day.

You may have noticed a reoccurring trend of terrible reports making its way across several news and media platforms all across the world. From having to deal with a global pandemic to watching on social media, the shooting of a black man going for a jog, to reading about the rape and murder of a young lady whose only crime was trying to study, it has been a whirlwind of overwhelmingly disturbing incidents.

These tragedies have brought everyone into the conversation, not just because it happened, but because people now have time to truly comprehend just how frightening and depressing these occurrences are. Now, people are truly able to see that these unfortunate situations happening across the world are in no way isolated incidents, but rather a long stream of injustice that the system has failed to address. Now people can actually see that what they thought to be systematic oppression of the helpless is far more integrated into society than we imagined.

People all over the world took to social media today to expose and rise up against the injustice we couldn’t previously and completely discern. Have you ever heard phrases like; ‘black on black crime is the true enemy,’ ‘she shouldn’t have gone to his house,’ ‘black people need to be careful with the police,’ ‘why was she at a bar?’ Phrases like this have been exposed as apologists’ comments and people are taking a stand against such dangerous narratives.

For Black Out Tuesday, the message is simple, rape is the fault of the rapist, and social injustice is the fault of the bigot.

#BlackOutTuesday when we get an open cut, both will see red blood, not white nor black. We need each other pic.twitter.com/35ezORxDgx — FREEMAN 🇬🇭🗯️ (@SorsisFreeman) June 2, 2020

Rarely does one single trend overlap several underlining issues, and across different regions no less, but a universal call to end the injustice being felt all over the world united everyone under the single message of ‘Black Out.’