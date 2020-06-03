Dr. Tony Rapu featured on ‘ThisDay Style,’ speaks on the role of the Church amid a pandemic

Dr. Tony Rapu, the Lead Pastor at This Present House, Lekki, Lagos, is on the cover of the latest edition of Thisday Style and has addressed a number of topics as it concerns the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking on a host of hot topics and addressing other issues, the cleric also talked about the re-opening of churches as the world is slowly moving out of lockdown, tithing and what it should mean for Christians, as well as take-backs from the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

The social reformer who has shown exemplary leadership traits to his flocks and everyone around him, also champions great causes like the ‘Good Bless Nigeria Initiative’ and the ‘Freedom Foundation.’

In this edition of Thisday Style, Dr. Rapu answered 20 interesting but deep questions, including the role of Churches in these times and in other times to come.

With reference to his prophecy for 2020 that went viral, here’s a snippet from the interview:

“My sermon for the 31st-night crossover last year was a message on the plague of Egypt. It didn’t sound like a popular message one should preach on a night where people wanted something to inspire them into a new year but I went ahead with it,” he said.

“It was only with hindsight we saw it applied to Coronavirus,” he added.

Read the complete interview here on:

https://storage.googleapis.com/thisday-846548948316-wp-data/wp-media/2020/05/ac921980-tdsm_0531.pdf