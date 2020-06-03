Understanding Nigeria’s Conditional Cash Transfers Programme

Johannes Tobi Wojuola is a lawyer, and member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (2015 and 2019), he is also a member of the Abuja Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum.
Johannes Tobi Wojuola is a lawyer, and member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (2015 and 2019), he is also a member of the Abuja Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum.
As Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc., continues to unveil an exciting line up of respected voices from different faith ...
On the latest episode of Retail Religion with Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc., respected Babalawo, and graduate of Linguistics from ...
Developing the skills of young African professionals in the Creative Industries: this is what LAFAAAC, a young French start-up launched ...
Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah recently shared his thoughts on faith and secularism in ...
Ahead of its fifteenth edition, The Future Awards Africa has rolled out an exciting lineup of activities surrounding its iconic ...
Ahead of its fifteenth edition, The Future Awards Africa has rolled out an exciting lineup of activities surrounding its iconic ...
Leave a reply