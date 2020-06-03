Charles Okpaleke hints at a ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ sequel | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Charles Okpaleke has hinted at a Living In Bondage: Breaking Free sequel, which many, if we are being honest, knew would happen. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free had an impressive run in cinemas in late 2019, and showed Ramsey’s Nouah capabilities as a first-time director and impressive outing from Swanky JKA.

“I just finished a 4 hour zoom meeting with @2scoopsofnikki @ramseynouah @chrisodeh All I can say for now is Richard Williams would pay some people a visit! It’s official. Who should he start with? The reporter, Andy, Nnamdi or Tobi? Or maybe Kelly”, said Charles Okpaleke on Instagram. Charles Okpaleke is pioneering is ushering a new wave of sequel and remakes in Nollywood, with other projects like Nneka the Pretty Serpent shaping up. Of course, we will bring you updates as the sequel for Living In Bondage: Breaking Free develops.

NCDC confirms 241 new cases of coronavirus

Senate approves Buhari’s $5.513 billion external loan request

President Muhammadu Buhari’s $5.513 billion external loan request to finance the revised 2020 budget, has been approved by the senate. Though the senate stood down a component of loan which the federal government said will help in execution of its priority projects, and for projects to support State Governments in stimulating their economy which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on grounds of lacking requisite details, the loan request was however approved after presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

812 health workers infected with covid-19 – NCDC boss says

The Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, yesterday revealed that not less than 812 health workers have been infected with the COVID-19 virus in the line of duty. He made this known while speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja yesterday

Court orders immediate release of Orji Uzor Kalu

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the release of former governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison.

In December 2019, Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu.