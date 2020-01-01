Omoyele Sowore is Y!/YNaija.com’s Person of the Year 2019

The editorial board of Y! (TV, Magazine & Online) is pleased to announce pro-democracy campaigner, rights activist and founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore as its pick for Person of the Year 2019.

Chosen by a consensus of YNaija’s editors, Sowore who ran in the 2019 Presidential elections as an opposition candidate emerged overall winner amongst Busola Dakolo, Segun Agbaje, Dr. Tony Rapu, Chimaroke Nnamani, Herbert Wigwe, Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu, Chimamanda Adichie, Corper Stephen Teru and ‘Bosun Tijani who were all nominees for the 2019 award.

The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year has since inception in 2011, been awarded to individuals of Nigerian origin as a way of recognizing their most visible influence and achievements through acts of social good, personal achievement or innovation with the most outsized impact on the Nigerian society in the year under review; breaking new boundaries or consolidating on gains – and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

Previous winners of the award include:

2011: The editors announced there was no winner.

2012: Aliko Dangote – Entrepreneur and Africa’s richest man.

2013: Jason Njoku  – Tech industry trailblazer and Co-founder of iROKO Partners.

2014: Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili – Former Minister of education and Activist.

2015: Josephine Ugwu – the honest airport cleaner who found and returned the precious sum of N12 million in cash.

2016: The Nigerian Paralympics team was chosen for their excellent outing at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

2017: Wizkid – Entertainer and Songwriter

2018:  Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya –  Activist and ENDSARS Camapigner.

Pastor and social activist, Dr. Tony Rapu was on Tuesday, December 31 announced winner of the popular vote following a poll which ran for about one month.

There is no award ceremony for the Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 but a proper address from the editorial board will be published at 9:00 am today, explaining the board’s motivations for choosing Omoyele Sowore.

Happy New Year.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Editor January 1, 2020

From Our Editors: Why Omoyele Sowore is the Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019

(This editorial was written on 13 December after we made our Editor’s Choice decision for this recognition. We have left ...

Editor December 31, 2019

See who won the popular vote for the Y!/YNaija Person of the Year 2019 | Overall winner (Editor’s Pick) to be announced January 1st 2020

It has taken us the larger part of the month to collate all of your votes, but we finally have ...

Op-ed Editor December 30, 2019

Ijeoma Nwogwugwu profiles Omoyele Sowore: The brazenly fearless | Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee

As I write this, Omoyele Sowore has been released from the custody of the DSS, the Nigerian secret police. He ...

Editor December 30, 2019

Chude Jideonwo: Why Naira Marley is the Culture Icon of the Year

Naira Marley can smell your fear. He can smell your desperate need to be liked and approved of. He can smell the ...

Editor December 30, 2019

‘Segun’s life affirms that there is integrity in enabling others’ | Raphael Duntoye profiles Segun Agbaje (Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee)

This year, Guaranty Trust Bank welcomed hundreds of vendors and thousands of guests to shop, network and engage in with ...

Op-ed Editor December 29, 2019

‘His ambition is the stuff of legends’ | Mo Abudu profiles Herbert Wigwe (Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee)

Herbert Wigwe has become a staple in many Person Of The Year lists, for good reason too. His backstory is ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail