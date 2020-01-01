Omoyele Sowore is Y!/YNaija.com’s Person of the Year 2019

The editorial board of Y! (TV, Magazine & Online) is pleased to announce pro-democracy campaigner, rights activist and founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore as its pick for Person of the Year 2019.

Chosen by a consensus of YNaija’s editors, Sowore who ran in the 2019 Presidential elections as an opposition candidate emerged overall winner amongst Busola Dakolo, Segun Agbaje, Dr. Tony Rapu, Chimaroke Nnamani, Herbert Wigwe, Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu, Chimamanda Adichie, Corper Stephen Teru and ‘Bosun Tijani who were all nominees for the 2019 award.

The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year has since inception in 2011, been awarded to individuals of Nigerian origin as a way of recognizing their most visible influence and achievements through acts of social good, personal achievement or innovation with the most outsized impact on the Nigerian society in the year under review; breaking new boundaries or consolidating on gains – and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

Previous winners of the award include:

2011: The editors announced there was no winner.

2012: Aliko Dangote – Entrepreneur and Africa’s richest man.

2013: Jason Njoku – Tech industry trailblazer and Co-founder of iROKO Partners.

2014: Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili – Former Minister of education and Activist.

2015: Josephine Ugwu – the honest airport cleaner who found and returned the precious sum of N12 million in cash.

2016: The Nigerian Paralympics team was chosen for their excellent outing at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

2017: Wizkid – Entertainer and Songwriter

2018: Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya – Activist and ENDSARS Camapigner.

Pastor and social activist, Dr. Tony Rapu was on Tuesday, December 31 announced winner of the popular vote following a poll which ran for about one month.

There is no award ceremony for the Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 but a proper address from the editorial board will be published at 9:00 am today, explaining the board’s motivations for choosing Omoyele Sowore.

Happy New Year.