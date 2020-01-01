5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ganduje suspends law against men and women boarding same tricycles in Kano

Govenor Abdullahi Ganduje has finally bowed to pressure which came after an order which banned men and women from boarding same tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep, in Kano state.

Lawan Fagge, spokesperson of Kano State Hisbah Board which is reportedly responsible for the implementation of the new order scheduled to come to full effect in 2020, said the law was suspended after severall meetings with the leadership of the AdaidataSahu Owners.

Shehu Sani grilled by EFCC over alleged extortion

Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna central was on Tuesday December 31 interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged extortion.

The 8th assembly lawmaker was invited to the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja, for allegedly extorting $20,000 from a Kaduna based businessman Alhaji Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD.

Naira Marley given last chance to appear in court over alleged car theft

Naira Marley has been given his last chance to appear in court over car theft charges levelled against him.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias who gave the order today December 31, said a bench warrant would be issued for the rapper’s arrest if he fails to appear before the court on January 14, 2020.

The singer is standing trial over an alleged car theft alongside his two brothers; Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24 and one Kunle Obere, 22.

President Buhari approves appointment of Ahmad Salihijo as the MD of Rural Electrification Agency

President Buhari has appointed Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale broke the news in a statement this morning. His Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, who issued the statement in Abuja, said that Buhari also appointed Chief Olaniyi Alaba Netufo as the Executive Director – South West.

Nigeria’s Arts and Culture DG Oluseun Runsewe allegedly indicted in multi-million naira scam

Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture who made headlines earlier this year following his faceoff with cross-dresser Bobrisky, has been allegedly indicted in a multi-million naira scam in a report released by the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

One of the irregularities cited in the report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation include failing to explain why he spent N5.6 million in buying a car just after he resumed office in 2017, without certification from the agency’s transport officer and auditor.