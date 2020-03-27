Osagie Ehanire says COVID-19 may be sexually transmitted – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that there is a high possibility of coronavirus being transmitted sexually. Ehanire said this during an emergency press briefing in Abuja on Thursday March 26.

There is however a lot of research ongoing on the pattern of transmission of the disease. While some some scientists have claimed that the virus cannot be transmitted through sexual intercourse except via oral sex, Scientist Jessica Justman told The Guardian UK that they are not seeing patterns that indicate sexual transmission.

Daddy Freeze joins Nigeria Info

Nigeria Info has announced the newest addition to its award-winning station. Veteran and multiple award-winning media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as ‘Daddy Freeze’, joins the Nigeria Info team of exceptional broadcasters.

Kaduna state govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19

Kaduna State Government has imposed curfew throughout the state, following the non compliance to certain measures that were earlier put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who made this known on Thursday, in the second state broadcast in two days, said that the decision is in line with the 1999 constitution.

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad denies report that Buhari and Kyari were flown out for COVID-19 treatment

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has described as totally untrue, the viral voicenote of a lady claiming the President Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, have been flown abroad for medical treatment. Yesterday, a vioicenote from an unidentified lady claiming that the husband of her friend who works with the Airforce informed her that the President and his Chief of Staff who has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus, were flown abroad last night.

Governor Duoye Diri tests negative for COVID-19

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State has tested negative for coronavirus after being spotted earlier yesrterday undergoing a medical test. The result of the test came after the Bayelsa Governor denied having any contact with Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, before they tested positive for coronavirus

