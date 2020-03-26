Toke Makinwa the Sex Educator, PHCN in the time of Coronavirus – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Then you are a cultist, no?

2.

We are suppose to be observing social distancing. This is low from you, doc.

3.

Then move abroad. Oh wait, you can’t.

4.

You deserve it.

5.

6.

Free our billionaires please.

7.

8.

LMAO.

 

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 26, 2020

Atiku is donating N50m for COVID-19 relief | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As Nigeria comes to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic and as the number of confirmed cases increases steadily, former Vice ...

Op-Ed Editor March 25, 2020

Starboy Yemi Osinbajo, Kemi Olunloyo Nigerian ‘Fabrizio Romano’ – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo March 25, 2020

Silverbird Cinemas shuts down due to COVID-19 | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As it seemingly looks like Nigerian is gearing towards a lockdown, businesses and companies have been towing in the same ...

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2020

Call for AMVCA attendees to self-isolate, Burna Boy the Sampler – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 24, 2020

YNaija Governors’ Ranking: The good, bad and terrible | March 2020

From late February to the last day of March, conversations and expectations around governance in Nigeria has been centered around ...

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2020

ASUU begins strike, Ondo bans social gatherings – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Ondo state govt bans social and political gatherings over Coronavirus  The Ondo government has placed a 14-day ban on all ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail