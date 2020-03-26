Toke Makinwa the Sex Educator, PHCN in the time of Coronavirus – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Nasco cornflakes is for cultist that have just recently left prison. Hard knock life — AJ | Adonai Jacuzzi (@mrmanhere_) March 26, 2020

Then you are a cultist, no?

2.

Good news coming from NCDC later today. Or latest tomorrow. Stay in touch. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 26, 2020

We are suppose to be observing social distancing. This is low from you, doc.

3.

If you want us to stay at home, atleast give us Light. Someone cannur even sleep in the afternoon without sweating like a goat. — Rere • Ayodele • Samuel • Idris (@rereayodele) March 26, 2020

Then move abroad. Oh wait, you can’t.

4.

Today I traveled from Abuja to my state, Benue, and none of my family members welcomed me, they stood far and watched me drag my bag inside like the prodigal son who returned home. Mehn e be your own family o🤦🏾‍♂️ — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) March 26, 2020

You deserve it.

5.

Most of you are posting memes and throwbacks. You don’t want to do a snap in your house because of your fan that is doing qui qui qui qui 😂😭 — Wash Your Hands 👏🏽 (@osbalt_) March 26, 2020

6.

Tony Elumelu donated 5 billion naira while Folorunso Alakija donated love and light. Our billionaires are doing wonders🥵🥵🥵 — IG: @virtuousi (@Osastheking) March 26, 2020

Free our billionaires please.

7.

Dear ladies don’t listen to Toke Makinwa, sex toys are expensive, men are free. Save your money. — LocalBlackMan™ (@localblack_man) March 26, 2020

8.

Awwww finally got my nose pierced this morning. Never fight over a bus seat with an old lady who’s knitting. — FAROUQ 🚬🌿 (@farouq_yahaya) March 26, 2020

LMAO.