Owo Church Massacre Suspects Arrested – General Irabor

The suspects in a terrorism attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo have been taken into custody two months after the alleged occurrence.

This information was revealed on Tuesday by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, in a discussion with directors and editors of Nigerian media outlets.

The attackers were apprehended, according to General Irabor, during joint operations by the police, the Department of Security Services (DSS), and the Armed Forces.

On June 5, while attendees fled for safety, the gunmen entered the church, opened fire on the congregation, and also triggered explosives, killing about 40 people.

Amotekun Corps agents had earlier detained some individuals in connection with the killings in Ondo State.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state commander of Amotekun, assured journalists in Akure on June 23 that all of the perpetrators of the attack on the place of worship would be caught.

Adeleye, however, did not give the actual number of the suspected terrorists arrested.

“As regards the Owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation, we made some arrests, and we have also recovered some vital things which we are working on,” he said.

“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue, as well as a number of equipment. On that day, we pursued them to the point that we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursuing them. We have told you that until we get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.”

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 8, 2022

Like other professional lackeys, Sanwo-Olu’s entire career has been made possible by the interventions of powerful patrons – Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Jandor, has taken to social media to respond to some of the claims ...

Joshua Ononose August 5, 2022

How Lagos soldiers tortured and killed a police officer in Lagos

Monday Orukpe, a police inspector, allegedly passed away on Wednesday in Lagos as a result of the injuries he got ...

YNaija July 6, 2022

Defence minister says all 64 Boko Haram suspects escaped from Kuje prison

Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence, says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje prison in the federal capital territory (FCT) escaped. The minister spoke on ...

YNaija July 5, 2022

US court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi, again

A United States Central District Court in California has postponed the sentencing of Nigerian fraudster Ramon Abass known as Hushpuppi ...

YNaija July 4, 2022

Lagos govt. shuts down Redeemer’s school over death of 5-year-old pupil 

Following the death of a five-year-old pupil, Chidera Eze, during a swimming lesson in May 2022, the Lagos Ministry of ...

YNaija July 1, 2022

More Nigerians can now register as INEC officially extends voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed its electoral officers to continue with its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide. It officially ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail