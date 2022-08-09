Owo Church Massacre Suspects Arrested – General Irabor

The suspects in a terrorism attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo have been taken into custody two months after the alleged occurrence.

This information was revealed on Tuesday by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, in a discussion with directors and editors of Nigerian media outlets.

The attackers were apprehended, according to General Irabor, during joint operations by the police, the Department of Security Services (DSS), and the Armed Forces.

On June 5, while attendees fled for safety, the gunmen entered the church, opened fire on the congregation, and also triggered explosives, killing about 40 people.

Amotekun Corps agents had earlier detained some individuals in connection with the killings in Ondo State.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state commander of Amotekun, assured journalists in Akure on June 23 that all of the perpetrators of the attack on the place of worship would be caught.

Adeleye, however, did not give the actual number of the suspected terrorists arrested.

“As regards the Owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation, we made some arrests, and we have also recovered some vital things which we are working on,” he said.

“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue, as well as a number of equipment. On that day, we pursued them to the point that we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursuing them. We have told you that until we get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.”