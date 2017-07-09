PDP’s Adeleke shocks APC in Senatorial election

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has been declared winner of the by-election in Osun West Senatorial District.

Adeleke polled a total of 97,480 votes to defeat Mudashiru Hussain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 66,116 votes.

Announcing the result of the election in Iwo, Baritor Kpagih, INEC residential electoral commissioner for the election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

He consequently returned the PDP candidate as senator to complete the tenure of Isiaka, his elder brother who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

LG PARTY NUMBER OF VOTES Aiyedaade APC 7,179 PDP 9,091 Egbedore APC 4,768 PDP 7,142 Ejigbo APC 12,226 PDP 9,723 Aiyediire APC 5,360 PDP 5,789 Olaoluwa APC 5,316 PDP 5,618 Iwo APC 12,205 PDP 12,547 Irewole APC 8,953 PDP 9,094 Ede North APC 2,784 PDP 18,559 Ede South APC 2,096 PDP 13,406 Isokan APC 5,227 PDP 6,539 Total APC 66,116 PDP 97,480