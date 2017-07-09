PDP’s Adeleke shocks APC in Senatorial election

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has been declared winner of the by-election in Osun West Senatorial District.

Adeleke polled a total of 97,480 votes to defeat Mudashiru Hussain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 66,116 votes.

Announcing the result of the election in Iwo, Baritor Kpagih, INEC residential electoral commissioner for the election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

He consequently returned the PDP candidate as senator to complete the tenure of Isiaka, his elder brother who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

LG PARTY NUMBER OF VOTES
Aiyedaade APC 7,179
PDP 9,091
Egbedore  APC 4,768
PDP 7,142
Ejigbo APC 12,226
PDP 9,723
Aiyediire APC 5,360
PDP 5,789
Olaoluwa APC 5,316
PDP 5,618
Iwo APC 12,205
PDP 12,547
Irewole APC 8,953
PDP 9,094
Ede North APC 2,784
PDP 18,559
Ede South APC 2,096
PDP 13,406
Isokan APC 5,227
PDP 6,539
Total APC 66,116
PDP 97,480

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Injustice Blog] Why Nigeria urgently needs a political party

Dele Momodu: How APC may help PDP redeem itself

Opinion: 3 radical things APC must do to win Osun state again in 2018