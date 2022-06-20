Photography Empowerment Initiative ‘ProjectX’ set to upskill the next-gen of photographers 

Soon-to-launch non-profit photography empowerment initiative, ProjectX is set to inspire and elevate the minds of the next generation of photographers through a series of expert-led panel discussions, masterclasses, and one-on-one mentorship sessions to be held from Monday, June 20th to Saturday, June 25th, 2022.

Founded by photography bigwigs, Aham Ibeleme (Aham Ibeleme Studios), Emmanuel Oyeleke (EOP studios), and Yagazie Eguare (Gazmadu Studios), the ProjectX initiative was conceived to celebrate ten years of excellence, growth, transformation, relevance, and impact in the photography industry and Nigeria at large.

The 6-day event will feature intriguing panel sessions as well as exclusive workshop sessions strategically designed to empower their business to thrive in the current climate. All registered participants will also be granted the opportunity to attend a private exhibition of the curators’ body of work in photography, and will also get the unique opportunity to network, apply for one-on-one mentorship sessions and pitch their photography business ideas for possible funding/support.

The event also provides unrivalled opportunities for partner organisations and sponsors to contribute to business development in the nation while providing their business with the visibility they need to connect with a wider range of creatives across the continent. Their unique contributions will better position these entrepreneurs to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe.

The event is created for accomplished and up-and-coming photographers with very little experience, as well as art and photography lovers to come and join in the artistic feast at the ProjectX event. Those who are unable to join the event due to registration closure are encouraged to follow the event and post event updates through their social media platform @projectx_collective on Instagram.