Who is coming next for TECNO after the big announcement of Fireboy

There is a countdown happening on all TECNO’s social media platforms. Everyone is curious, what is this about? From the frenzy going on at the moment, fans and social media fanatics are brazing up for yet another big announcement underway from TECNO.

The Renowned smartphone brand has been giving us back-to-back thrilling news. Starting with the unveil of Fireboy DML as its brand ambassador, then the release of the Spark 9 series. Days later, they followed through with the global launch of the TECNO Camon 19 series, then we started hearing rumors that another brand ambassador is in the works.

There is a countdown happening on all TECNO’s social media platforms. Everyone is curious, what is this about? From the frenzy going on at the moment, fans and social media fanatics are brazing up for yet another big announcement underway from TECNO.

The Renowned smartphone brand has been giving us back-to-back thrilling news. Starting with the unveil of Fireboy DML as its brand ambassador, then the release of the Spark 9 series. Days later, they followed through with the global launch of the TECNO Camon 19 series, then we started hearing rumors that another brand ambassador is in the works.

Yes! The rumorus appear to be true. TECNO is about to sign its first female ambassador, as the brand has in the last few days dropped a series of teaser posts, with the caption ‘Double-T’ and ‘WAIT’ boldly inscribed on the posts, while also suggesting a female personality with the alphabet ‘S’ in her name.

The Silhouette of this female personality has gone everyone permutating and guessing who she is. Fans have trooped to the comment section suggesting a barrage of names from Tems to Ayra Starr to Tiwa Savage, Simi and others, most of them having either an ‘S’, a ‘T’ or both in their names.

The guesses and rumors however suggest on thing for sure, TECNO is about to sign a big celebrity name in the entertainment industry, one that’s sure to put fans of both brand and ambassador in so much excitement and frenzy. Actress, Music Artiste, or Famous Socialite? Well, we’ll get to find out eventually.

TECNO has been on a streak this Year, and we’re excited much and ready for it! No date has yet been given for the announcement though, but we expect it much sooner than later, so fingers crossed!