Oni vows to challenge outcome of Ekiti Election

Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers for failing competency test

Terrorists attack churches, kill three, abduct worshipers

Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi’s running mate – NNPP spokesman

“Politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum” – Peter Obi

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Oni vows to challenge outcome of Ekiti Election

SDP’s Segun Oni has rejected the results of the recently concluded Ekiti election, saying the outcome would be challenged in the court.

He noted that the results as declared by INEC did not reflect the true decision of the people, lamenting that the process was marred by financial inducement.

Oni’s state collation agent and former Attorney-General of the state, Owoseni Ajayi who refused to sign the election results, said, “we are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result, we will definitely challenge the outcome in court.”

APC, winner of the election, polled 187,057 votes, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant second, polling 82,209 votes and Bisi Kolawole, the governorship candidate of the PDP came third with 67,457 votes.

Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers for failing competency test

Kaduna Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failed its recently conducted competency test.

Its spokesperson, Hauwa Mohammed, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, said the Board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021.

She said 2,192 primary school teachers, including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, have been dismissed for refusing to sit for the test.

She said some 165 of the 27,662 teachers that sat for the test were also sacked for poor performances.

In reaction, Ibrahim Dalhatu, State Chairman, NUT, dismissed the competency test and sacking of the affected teachers as “illegal”.

Terrorists attack churches, kill three, abduct worshipers

Three worshippers have been confirmed dead and many abducted after terrorists attacked two churches yesterday in Kaduna.

The state government confirmed that the gunmen attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in the Rubu area of the Kajuru council of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attack in a statement.

“According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.”

Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi’s running mate – NNPP spokesman

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, June 19, the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Agbo Major, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, might be open to being the running mate to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Major told Daily Trust that Obi or Kwankwaso could accept to be each other’s vice, adding, “By the time we are done with the discussions, Nigerians will be happy, whichever way it turns out to be.”

“Politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum” – Peter Obi

Peter Obi has said most of the politicians in the corridors of power have no reason to be there, describing politics in Nigeria as a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum.

He said this Sunday at the Men of Valour conference with the theme: “Navigating the corridors of power, the church, and the politics” organised by the Revival House of International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja.

He said: “We can’t allow this gangsterism to continue, Nigerians should take back their country. 70 per cent of those who are in politics today should not have any reason to be there. I have said it, politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum.

“This is the only country where the worst is leading. I was a trader and gradually entered into politics. When you take far more than you need, you are sick.

“How do you explain that one person took ₦80 billion, it is not greed, it is sickness. When you take one billion that is greed but when you take ₦80 billion that is sickness. Mad people have taken over our politics. If we get young people with the competence and capacity to be there, things will change.”