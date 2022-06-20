“Lunatics have taken over the asylum” – Peter Obi; Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers for incompetency | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi
  • Oni vows to challenge outcome of Ekiti Election
  • Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers for failing competency test
  • Terrorists attack churches, kill three, abduct worshipers
  • Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi’s running mate – NNPP spokesman
  • “Politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum” – Peter Obi

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Oni vows to challenge outcome of Ekiti Election

SDP’s Segun Oni has rejected the results of the recently concluded Ekiti election, saying the outcome would be challenged in the court.

He noted that the results as declared by INEC did not reflect the true decision of the people, lamenting that the process was marred by financial inducement.

Oni’s state collation agent and former Attorney-General of the state, Owoseni Ajayi who refused to sign the election results, said, “we are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result, we will definitely challenge the outcome in court.”

APC, winner of the election, polled 187,057 votes, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant second, polling 82,209 votes and Bisi Kolawole, the governorship candidate of the PDP came third with 67,457 votes.

Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers for failing competency test

Kaduna Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failed its recently conducted competency test.

Its spokesperson, Hauwa Mohammed, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, said the Board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021.

She said 2,192 primary school teachers, including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, have been dismissed for refusing to sit for the test.

She said some 165 of the 27,662 teachers that sat for the test were also sacked for poor performances.

In reaction, Ibrahim Dalhatu, State Chairman, NUT, dismissed the competency test and sacking of the affected teachers as “illegal”.

Terrorists attack churches, kill three, abduct worshipers

Three worshippers have been confirmed dead and many abducted after terrorists attacked two churches yesterday in Kaduna.

The state government confirmed that the gunmen attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in the Rubu area of the Kajuru council of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attack in a statement.

“According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.”

Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi’s running mate – NNPP spokesman

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, June 19, the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Agbo Major, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwasomight be open to being the running mate to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Major told Daily Trust that Obi or Kwankwaso could accept to be each other’s vice, adding, “By the time we are done with the discussions, Nigerians will be happy, whichever way it turns out to be.”

“Politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum” – Peter Obi

Peter Obi has said most of the politicians in the corridors of power have no reason to be there, describing politics in Nigeria as a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum.

He said this Sunday at the Men of Valour conference with the theme: “Navigating the corridors of power, the church, and the politics” organised by the Revival House of International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja.

He said: “We can’t allow this gangsterism to continue, Nigerians should take back their country. 70 per cent of those who are in politics today should not have any reason to be there. I have said it, politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum.

“This is the only country where the worst is leading. I was a trader and gradually entered into politics. When you take far more than you need, you are sick.

“How do you explain that one person took ₦80 billion, it is not greed, it is sickness. When you take one billion that is greed but when you take ₦80 billion that is sickness. Mad people have taken over our politics. If we get young people with the competence and capacity to be there, things will change.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija June 17, 2022

Enugu Diocese distances self from Father Mbaka after outburst; ‘Wike’s supporters react to Atiku’s choice of VP | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

SDP asks court to nullify Oni’s candidacy in Ekiti guber poll Enugu Diocese distances self from Father Mbaka Reps want ...

YNaija June 16, 2022

3 airlines may collapse soon – Operators; Catholic Church comments on Muslim-Muslim ticket | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Three airlines may collapse soon – Operators Inflation rises to 17.71% PDP NWC reportedly endorses Wike to be Atiku’s running ...

YNaija June 15, 2022

Gunmen reportedly kidnap 17 in Abuja; ADC candidate accuses Moghalu of financial inducement during prmaries | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Gunmen in Police uniform abduct 17 people, including pregnant women and children in Abuja Report reveals Ebonyi siphoned COVID-19 funds ...

YNaija June 14, 2022

FG moves to regulate social media; Outrage over rape and killing of teen in Imo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kwara Muslim community make demands to resolve hijab-wearing by female students in public schools FG issues ‘Code of Practice’ to ...

YNaija June 13, 2022

32 states in Nigeria attract zero foreign investments in Q1; 11 abducted victims of Kaduna-Abuja train attack regain freedom | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Gunmen attack four vehicles, abduct 50 wedding guests IGP condemns Burna Boy’s police escorts, orders probe Akwa Ibom Senatorial candidate ...

YNaija June 10, 2022

Tinubu pays Osinbajo surprise visit; FG declares public holiday | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG declares June 13 public holiday Tinubu pays VP Osinbajo surprise visit INEC to shut down candidates nomination portal by ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail