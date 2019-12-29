Photos: American rapper Future and rumoured girlfriend Lori Harvey in Lagos, Nigeria

Grammy award-winning rapper Future has landed in Lagos, Nigeria to perform for the first time at his headline concert tagged ‘Future Live in Lagos’ on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

Lori Harvey was spotted alongside Future as they alighted from the car. The rapper and his rumoured girlfriend are currently at Eko Hotel and Suites alongside his band members.

While the multi-award winning artiste shared short videos of him in Lagos after touching down, Lori Harvey shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her geo-location tagged as Lagos Nigeria.

Fans are convinced Future and Lori Harvey are an official item. Now, the question is, Will they be pictured together during the red carpet moment at the event today?

Future Live in Lagos is organized by TEC, and tickets to the event are available on Nairabox.

See photos of Future & Lori Harvey  in Lagos, Nigeria below:

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor December 29, 2019

9mobile breaks the data table with amazing value on new and existing data plans

Subscribers of 9mobile can now enjoy the best of data services as the Telco has introduced exciting new data plans ...

Sponsor December 28, 2019

A ‘Good time with Davido’ was totally lit and my S5 was the perfect date for the event. “She was brilliant”

Infinix Mobility knows how much Nigerians love entertainment, and for years now, they have given it hot every chance they ...

Sponsor December 25, 2019

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Other Join Kizz Daniel for the No Bad Songz Concert on Boxing Day

The city of Lagos is set to witness what will likely be the biggest event in 2019; Kizz Daniel’s ‘No ...

Sponsor December 24, 2019

Sterling Bank adds fun twist to #DettyDecember with Eat Drink Festival

As the year winds down to a close, everyday is marked with an event from parties to plays and concerts. ...

Sponsor December 23, 2019

Glo shines in London, emerges Telecom global Brand of the Year 2019

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, received global garlands as it was proclaimed the “Brand of the Year”  2019-2020 Telecommunications-Mobile at the 2019 ...

Sponsor December 23, 2019

Chigul, Kaylah Oniwo, Joe Abdallah & more turn up at Bland2Glam’s 7th Anniversary Beach Party – PHOTOS

Nigeria’s Leading Jewelry brand, Bland2Glam, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary and new men’s jewelry line and tee-shirt line, by throwing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail