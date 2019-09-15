Postpartum depression, African tech, patriarchy – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

How to Survive a Heat Wave – Chika Unigwe

”What happened next, happened quickly. She remembers the phone falling from her hands. She remembers standing up and heading for the door. She remembers being blocked from reaching the door. She remembers her shouting swallowed up by the men’s chanting. She remembers hands grabbing her breasts. Feeling under her skirt. She remembers screaming. She remembers the men, beer cans in hand disappearing into the night once the train stopped in Turnhout. She remembers their laughter still haunting her long after they’d left the train and she had begun to make the walk home from the station.”

After Three Children – Reclaiming My Body and Mind – Ukamaka Olisakwe

”Pregnancy had messed with my lower intestine and I would sit on the toilet bowl for hours, crying as I passed constipated shit because my bowel had forgotten how to regulate the usual flow of feces. I moved through each day in pants, dizzy with fatigue, and my husband counted down the days until we could start having sex again. My stitches would take weeks until they really stopped itching, leaving a jagged dark scar that travelled from my vagina, past my perineum, and into my anus.”

African Tech for African Problems – Emeka Nwankwo

”For a continent rife with inequality and besets by several challenges, digital capitalism would prove detrimental to Africa’s future if digital technologists aren’t carefully guided through future-oriented policies that enable local innovation, competition and prevent economic inequality. To Africa’s advantage: we already have a template to examine from other regions, and where necessary, copy, knowing what will likely work or not work.”

Africa’s Biggest Street Art will make You Not Hate Street Art – Oluwatosin Adeshokan

”This is Ibrahim Voodoo’s first time at the festival. In late July, he moved to Accra from Lagos with his wife, in what was initially meant as a three-month temporary move. But he’s been so impressed by the spirit and intention of Chale Wote that he’s decided to stay remain in Accra for good. Ibrahim was particularly impressed by the Homowo procession – a large parade that pays tribute to the harvest festival celebrated by the Ga people of Jamestown, celebrating an ancient bumper harvest that came after a long period of famine in the city. “Everybody joined in with the procession, thankful for a past victory,” he tells me.”

Patriarchy 101 – Maze the Polymath

”Technically speaking, the term “patriarchy” as is used today is a misnomer, at least, if we want to be pedantic. Patriarchy literally means the “rule of the father” over his household, which includes wives, sons, and daughters, and in historical conditions — slaves and serfs. When the sons marry, they lead their own households and when the daughters marry, they are led by their own husbands.”

Where is Dadiyata? – Ikhide R. Ikheloa