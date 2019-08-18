Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn. Here are the ones that caught our attention:

”Men said we were immoral”: the aphrodisiacs challenging taboos – Wana Udobang

“Kayan Mata” refers to the aphrodisiacs made of herbs, roots, spices, seeds and fruit that have been used for centuries by women from northern Nigeria. Though they were originally used to prepare brides for marriage, to ensure a healthy sex life, the aphrodisiacs are becoming increasingly popular among all women across the country. Recipes are passed down from generation to generation.”

Published in the Guardian UK, Wana Udobang makes the aphrodisiac Kayan Mata her subject – examining it as a source of livelihood for women Northern Nigeria, the stigma around it and female sexual pleasure.

The Freedom to Move – Opemipo

”The freedom of body movement in public spaces isn’t all about dance though. It’s twirling at the restaurant door, jogging lightly across an empty road, playing the air guitar at a train station. It’s all those little movements that kids do because they’re energetic and nobody cares. But usually, as we age, we get too “adult” for this.”

I have come to realise that Medium can be a place to discover a wealth of insightful writing, especially from Nigerians. In Freedom to Move, Opemipo does a self-reflection on moving freely – or dancing – in public places and the socialisation that often time prevents black people from doing so.

Biodun Fatoyinbo is back on the Pulpit and no one is surprised – Niyi Ademoroti

“I think we all knew Fatoyinbo would return to the pulpit. We may have thought, Not so soon, but we all knew it was going to happen eventually. We’re all aware of the warped sense of justice we possess as a people and a nation, how morality has come to mean the opposite of what it means.’’

On the popular conversation on Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo latest rape accusation, Niyi Ademoroti for Bella Naija voices our inner thoughts and the fears.

Dear Nigerian men from a Nigerian man II – Ifeanyichukwu Ekwegbalu

”Misogyny, homophobia and violence are traits displayed by toxic masculinity which of course, hurts women and other men. Toxic masculinity is seen in the gender roles we have used our cultures to create in defence of our misogyny. It is why in 2019, a lot of Nigerian men still think that cooking and childcare is to women and paying bills/eating the food is to men.”

Ifeanyichukwu Ekwegbalu tackles in this Medium piece tackles toxic masculinity as it relates with Nigerian men, the prescription of patriarchal gender roles and why it needs to be dismantled to allow men live their true, authentic selves.

All Along the Waterfront – Oluwatosin Adeshokan

”You see, Lagos always had a goal—to become a megacity, a world class city, a modern metropolis that Nigerians could feel proud to call home. But this dream comes at a cost. People living in the waterfront communities lived below the poverty line, but on prime real estate land—land that the government could use to further Lagos’ grand ambitions.”

In For Assignment, journalist Oluwatosin Adeshokan writes on the impact of gentrification of waterfront communities by the Lagos state government, and the capitalism of luxury housing in its place.