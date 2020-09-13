Interview with Cuppy, Chimamanda’s notes on grief – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Native Exclusive: Cuppy is always getting better – The Native

From the moment she stepped onto the scene as the newest female DJ in town back in 2013, it was obvious that she was one of a kind. Her unique sound, for one, was a fusion of Electro House and Afropop; an unorthodox blend not many mainstream DJs dared venture into at that time. The sound, which she later coined as ‘Neo-Afrobeats’, was one she carried everywhere with her – along with her signature bedazzled Beats by Dre headphones.

Now, here we are in 2020, where Cuppy’s steady journey of musical evolution culminates into ‘Original Copy’; the 12-tracker, filled with a star-studded guest list that scans the breadth of the continent which makes a compelling case for her growing artistry and position as a longtime Pan-African tastemaker.

Notes on grief – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

My anger scares me, my fear scares me, and somewhere in there is shame, too—why am I so enraged and so scared? I am afraid of going to bed and of waking up, afraid of tomorrow and all the tomorrows after. I am filled with disbelieving astonishment that the mailman comes as usual and people are inviting me to speak somewhere and regular news alerts appear on my phone screen. How is it that the world keeps going, breathing in and out unchanged, while in my soul there is a permanent scattering?

7 straight Nigerians reveal why they explored their sexuality – NerdEfiko

Sexuality is much more complex than a lot of us care to acknowledge.

So, I decided to see just how open people from my generation are to exploring their sexuality. For that, I asked 7 Nigerians who identify as straight to share stories of same-sex encounters they’ve had, and what that revealed to them about their sexuality.

On Bobrisky, 30BG & Keeping Up With The Kardashian – Adewojumi Aderemi

From competitive reality TV shows, to life improvement shows, such as cooking shows, one can make a compelling argument for the fact that reality shows exist, not only to line the pockets of the entertainment execs, but to promote the cast members of the show, to introduce them to the world and to keep them relevant – either as experts in their respective fields or on the world’s tongue. Agreeing that this is the case, no reality TV show succeeded more than Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and since this success, we have seen many iterations of the Reality Star. From Love & Hip Hop‘s Cardi B (who leveraged her rising popularity into an illustrious rap career) to Nigeria’s own Bobrisky – who used Snapchat as her own personal TV network in order to build and promote her business – “famous for being famous” is no longer the slur it used to be, it’s the reality of many of our favourite celebrities, and (Keeping Up With) The Kardashians were the figureheads at the forefront of this cultural shift.

Good Boy – Eloghosa Osunde

I’m not inspiring. When I first moved to Lagos, I didn’t come here with good mind. I came here with one mission and one mission only: to get a lot of money, so as to prove my popsy wrong. That’s all. For me, blood family doesn’t mean shit. Family is your spine dividing into four, hot metal in your back, red life shooting out of you in a geyser. It’s you falling forward in slow motion, a yelp in your neck, whole outfit ruined in the air. You, reading this, you’re here, alive, because your parents synced and you showed up. That’s it.