Rubbin’ Minds to air a special episode ahead of Edo State election

Nigeria’s number one talk show, Rubbin’ Minds is bringing a special episode on Sunday, September 13 in collaboration with Enough is Enough Nigeria, and The Future Project ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election.

The special episode will feature a diverse focus group to achieve a balanced conversation, comprising representatives from major contending parties and others including, undecided blocks to discuss policy, political ideology and electioneering.

Speaking about the special episode, show producer Seun Oluyemi explained the driving idea behind it saying,  “political debates are an integral part of the global democratic process, and what we hope to achieve with this is to engage the electorate. The discussion will bring together the different perspectives of all participants and the hope is that this will deepen the kind of conversations that drive our democratic process, which need to go beyond just the election year.”

The diverse focus group includes Baron Mike (APC), Bright Omoruyi (ADP), Endurance Itiku (APC), Osayuwamen Aladeselu (PDP), Peter Aguebor, and Ukinebo Dare (PDP).

Hosted by Nigerian Lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Ubi-Uchendu, the episode will air at 3 pm on Channels TV.

