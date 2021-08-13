Infinix is Empowering Young Talents, Setting and Breaking Records in the Smartphone Market

As smartphones have become an integral part of everyday life today, consumers are actively searching for the best brand to suit their daily tech needs, thanks to technology’s growing advancement. Infinix mobility has been rolling out products ranging from mid-end to high-end devices with carefully crafted designs and unique selling points. With every new device rolled out being a step further in keeping consumers on-trend and up-to-date.

The brand set out to empower several young entrepreneurs in the #EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign. The campaign winner won a million naira for business investment while other entrepreneurs had access to free business training programmes. This grant and initiative helped these young business owners upscale and brand their businesses.

Taking advantage of the Turn Up Friday Show to empower young talents once again, Infinix rewarded a dance challenge winner with the sum of ₦200,000.

As a way of rewarding fans for their loyal support through the years, Infinix rewarded fans in the Mega Jackpot Promo with amazing prizes from raffle draws after purchasing select models in their product range. The Mega Jackpot winner turned out to be a welder from Ilorin state who went home with a car worth 7 million naira.

The mobile market seems to be expanding, but Infinix is steadily setting the pace in Nigeria and even in Africa. In May last year, Infinix unveiled the Note 7 in a peculiar online launch featuring celebrities in the entertainment industry. The event was marked with humour and fun while still maintaining focus on the distinctive features of the phone. It was what you could probably call the best online smartphone launch in Africa.

Not too long after that, Infinix launched the first celebrity limited edition device with Davido Note 8 Limited Edition. The launch of this device was another record set as the device was the first to be launched on a celebrity talk show, Rubbin Minds with Ebuka, in Nigeria.

Infinix broke the Guinness World Records for the most people in an online rapping video relay towards the tail end of last year. It involved several entries from various rap enthusiasts across the globe displaying their talents and incorporating punchlines around Infinix in their lyrics.

Shortly after the launch of Infinix Hot10, Twistberry Labarbian, the Storm X Infinix Hot 10 star challenge winner, topped with the highest number of votes in the social media challenge designed to discover and empower young musical talents. She featured the sensational music artist, Davido in her song and video titled “The Code”, as promised by the brand. The song was later used to promote the Infinix Hot10T challenge on social media, equally designed to discover young musical talents. Her song was well received by fans and gained a lot of traction with features on MTV Base, Beat FM, City FM, and Sound City FM.

The Note 10 series boasts of being the world’s first centre punch screen smartphone. Its online launch featuring favourite celebrities held in June of this year and was laced with exciting experiential booths that showcased the phone’s features. In short, the launch left all that were involved feeling utterly thrilled.

Following the first edition and unveiling the Hot10i (a partnership with Android Go), the Storm X 2.0 edition is ongoing with the hashtag #PowerYourFunWithInfinixHot10i. The campaign is seeking 6 music talents to reward with ₦500,000 each.

Another way the brand supports the young generation is by employing young and youthful staff to join their workforce in fulfilling the brand’s mission. Infinix continues to show outstanding commitment to the young generation through their various activities all year round.

With Infinix gaining fast popularity, receptiveness, and more ground in the market, it is safe to say that the brand is living up to its promises of empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles. Having this in mind, we’re keeping fingers crossed for what Infinix has for us in the coming year.