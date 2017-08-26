Quit notice: We are not comfortable with the threat, OPC tells N’Delta leaders

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has asked Niger Delta leaders to caution militants in the order who issued quit notice to the Yoruba in the area.

The militants under the aegis of Niger Delta Agitators (NDA) had asked the Yoruba and the Hausa resident in the region to vacate on or before October 1.

In a statement issued on Friday by Gani Adams, OPC national coordinator, the group said the threat could disturb the relationship between both regions.

“We know that the position of the militants may not reflect that of their leaders. There is a need for them to speak out against the move of the group,” the statement read.

OPC warned that “Yorubas must be safe in Niger Delta”.

Adams said: “We see the Southerners as friends but we are not in any way comfortable with the threat to quit.

“The clamp down may have an ill effect of further threat against our people in the Niger Delta region.”