Reps summon Kemi Adeosun, others, over procurement of N17bn office equipment

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, over alleged payment of N17 billion for procurement of office equipment.

The committee also summoned the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, and former Accountant-General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla, over the transaction, and are to appear before the committee members on Tuesday; having failed to appear at an earlier organized public hearing.

Before issuing the summons, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke, said that the three officials had violated the provisions of section 15 of the Public Procurement Act 2007 as it pertained to the role of procurement entities, NAN reports.

He also told the permanent secretary that the minister must provide documents that included the president’s approval for the contract, agreement signed by the contractors and record of payment of the contract by the ministry.

He said that the summons became necessary because there was a document from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation showing that they had paid N17 billion on the contract.