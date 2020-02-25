Simi wants more men supporting gender equality, IGP reacts to murder of Kazeem Tiyamu | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As a Nigerian female artiste, Simi has never been afraid to speak on feminism, unlike her peers. It’s a good thing when women are involved and aware of a movement that keenly recognises how disenfrachised they are, and Simi has always utilised her platform in voicing the need for gender equality.

Feminism makes many men feel so vulnerable, because you find that society that gave you your “superiority card” is starting to know (and want) better for women – and you donno wtf to do. Lol Gag is, if you support us, life is better for everyone. Don’t be afraid 💙 — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

Her latest tweet on feminism advocates more male participation (allies, if you will) for feminism while also highlighting how men feel threatened at the prospect of women getting better treatment culturally, economically, socially, and politically. Sure, the tweet has enraged her bigoted male fans, but her feminism isn’t going anywhere sweeties.

Most interesting is the fact the her husband Adekunle Gold speaks on gender equality himself, and although Simi’s politics is a surefire way to alienate some fans, she’s really doing for herself and we couldn’t be more proud of her.

IGP reacts to murder of Remo football star Kazeem Tiyamu

Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has reacted to the killing of Kazeem Tiyamu, a player with the Remo stars Football club, after a faceoff with SARS official in Ogun state on Saturday February 22nd.

A statement released on the force’s verified Twitter handle, says the IGP has ordered the DIG in-charge of the FCID, DIG Anthony Ogbizi to with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kazeem.

Check out the video of B-Red feat Davido, ‘Dollar’

Pearl Thusi talks leading Africa’s first Netflix series in Cosmopolitan’s new issue

South African actress and TV host Pearl Thusi is the cover star for Cosmopolitan South Africa’s global Netflix issue. The cover which was lensed by 23-year-old photographer Legae Sehlako shows Pearl in an embellished bodysuit designed by SA’s Gert Johan-Coetzee.

Pearl who plays the lead role in Africa’s first-ever Netflix original series shares her experiences in the local industry, as well as shares four emerging screen queens she thinks, are the next big things!

Senator Gaidan reveals why he sponsored the Bill to rehabilitate ex-Boko Haram members

Senator Ibrahim Gaidam has revealed why he sponsored a “Bill for an Act to establish a National Agency for the education, de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant insurgents”. The lawmaker who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the bill was sponsored to help repentant insurgents re-enter mainstream politics, religion and society.