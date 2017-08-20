“Sometimes you need protest in order to heal” – Donald Trump

In response to the protest in Boston, U.S. President Donald Trump has said the country needs such protests and will heal thereafter from the troubles.

Thousands of counter-demonstrators marched Saturday in Boston in a largely peaceful response to a self-described free speech rally that had sparked concerns of possible violence.

The march and rally came one week after racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly. There were no major incidents reported Saturday in Boston, but police said 33 were arrested — mostly for disorderly conduct and assaults on police officers.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “It’s clear today that Boston stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate,”

A coalition of mostly left-leaning groups and activists such as the Black Lives Matter movement organized Boston’s counter protest.

Some carried signs with messages such as “No Trump. No KKK. No racist USA” and “Americans against hate.” At times, they chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, white supremacy has got to go” and “Black lives matter.”

Trump’s response:

“Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.

“Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

“Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, and we will heal, and be stronger than ever before!

“I want to applaud the many protesters in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!”

