South Africa confirms 6 new cases of Coronavirus

The South African government has confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus, increasing the number of cases in the country to 13. The country’s Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize confirmed the development in an announcement made on Wednesday morning. The confirmed cases reportedly reside in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. All of the patients had recently travelled to Europe.

Sanusi was dethroned on the orders of President Buhari – Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused President Buhari of giving the order for the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Kwankwaso, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday March 11th. It was during his administration that Sanusi was made king in 2014.

Code of Conduct Bureau indicts 10 aides of Governor Ganduje

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has indicted 10 aides of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The aides who were expected to list monies and assets belonging to them to the CCB within a stipulated timeframe after assumption of office, have reportedly been linked to alleged huge sums of money in local and foreign currency accounts as well as physical assets. They were accused of failing to declare some assets that have been traced to them.

Buhari has no involvement in the dethronement of Sanusi – Presidency

The Preidency has denied claims that President Buhari is behind the dethronment of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Earlier yesterday, Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, granted an interview with BBC Hausa where he alleged that Sanusi was dethroned on the instruction of President Buhari.

Male senators vote against addition of gender equality in the constitution

Some Nigerian male senators yesterday March 10, voted against the addition of “gender equality” into the Nigerian constitution during the plenary session at the senate chamber.

The voting process was carried out after the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Betty Apiafi raised a motion, urging employers of labour and political parties to give women equal opportunities to allow them achieve their true potentials.