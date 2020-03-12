Influencer

by Mohammed Halwa

If your reaction to senselessness has always been to cuddle it till it softens, or until I realize that it is my own brand of senselessness that allows me to expect the senselessness of others to succumb to my own whim.

There is only a certain amount of things that one can do to influence how other people’s behaviours affect the outcome of an event, that amount is zero.

Zilch. Babu.

You can’t influence what people do. Which may seem like an admission of helplessness, but it isn’t. It is an embracing of reality.

What you can do is exactly what is within one’s sphere of influence, which is exert the power you possess over how you react to what people do.

You can decide to be a calm voyager facing down a storm, or a reactionary participant in your own life, frantically jumping to action when what the situation calls for is measured introspection.

 

