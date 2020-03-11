The #YNaijaCover: Lagos shutdown

Wednesday was “hellish” for commuters in the ‘centre of excellence’ as they groaned in unexplainable gridlocks across the city. It didn’t take long in the day before news broke out that the Federal Government had closed (since 12 midnight) the Alaka and Costain portion (inwards Apongbon) of the Eko Bridge indefinitely to enable investigations to be carried out on its worn-out bearings.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who led officials of the state government for on-the-spot assessment of affected portions of the bridge in the early hours of Wednesday, noted that the bridge had been constructed over 40 years ago, appealed to all road users for the short notice but explained that the decision was inevitable to prevent a situation that could compromise the integrity of the bridge and lead to possible loss of lives and property.

Although the federal and state governments said the emergency closure was precautionary to prevent the total collapse of the bridge, it is important that easing traffic of people and goods in an economic hub like Lagos remain a top priority of the government so as to ease the burden of commuting from one part of the state to another and to ensure that economic activities do not suffer, due to loss of man-hours.

A viable rail system remains the top solution and we hope the government will work at making this happen in the next four years.

 

