Christian hypocrisy about homosexuality, Saving money in Nigeria – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Being single as a man sometimes helps you save money easily🤔 — Rex_highstar✪ (@manlike_rex) March 11, 2020

Homosexuality didn’t even make it into the 10 commandments lmaoooooo it’s your own sin that is there💀💀💀💀 — Eko Mami 🇳🇬 (@jesstake) March 11, 2020

The first time I tried alcohol, something funny happened. So I went out with my hommies to this beer parlor. When we got there, we discovered that there was no beer in the parlor. That day was funny coz I can’t remember how I got home. — 𝔹𝕒𝕕𝕞𝕒𝕟 ⚔️ (@_chukkysmiles) March 11, 2020

I don’t understand why we spend a lot of money on cloth, to impress someone we want to be naked with.😂😂😂 — Volqx Assistant • (@volqx__) March 11, 2020

They stole your Samsung fold of 900k and you are crying to people that you are looking for your phone, instead of you to say you are looking for your plot of land 😏. — SAKA (@jurstinnie) March 11, 2020

Sometimes You Look Back At The Girls You Spent Money On instead Of Sending it To Your mum and you realize witchcraft is real! — Al-Pacino (@alpacino841) March 11, 2020