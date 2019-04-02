The Big 5: Boko Haram set Chibok village on fire; I’ll do my best for Nigerians in second term – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Algerian president Bouteflika resigns amid protests

Algerian President Bouteflika has resigned, bowing to mass protest, Algeria’s state news agency APS reported on Monday. He will give up his office before his designated end-of-term date on April 28. The decision came after hundreds of people demonstrated in Algiers against Bouteflika’s new government. Protesters carried slogans describing the new cabinet as “a blow to the people’s demands.”

Boko Haram set Chibok village on fire

According to TheCable, suspected Boko Haram insurgents again attacked a community in Chibok local government area of Borno state. The attack comes three days after the insurgents burnt houses in Gatamwarwa ward, Chibok.

“They came in through Sambisa forest at about 7pm and they have been setting the village on fire,” a Chibok resident told TheCable.

Oshiomhole has reduced APC to a regional party – Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might have serious setback in 2023 due to the leadership style of Adams Oshiomhole, its national chairman.

Speaking on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, the governor said the national chairman has reduced the APC to a regional minority party in the south-east.

I’ll do my best for Nigerians in second term – Buhari

Nigerians were on Monday reassured by President Muhammadu Buhari that they should expect the best in the next dispensation. The President promised to use his second term in office to take the country to loftier heights, even as he appreciated those who voted for him. Buhari spoke when members of the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) visited him at the State House in Abuja.

Outsiders banned from receiving treatment at Aso Rock clinic

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the State House Medical Centre (SHMC) should revert to serving its original purpose, according to Jalal Arabi, state house permanent secretary.

Arabi said this on Monday when he appeared before the senate committee on federal character and inter-governmental affairs during a 2019 budget defence session in Abuja. He said the facility was initially meant to serve only the first and second families as well as Aso Villa staff.