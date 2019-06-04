The Big 5: Buhari has not approved state police – Presidency; Ihedioha gives Okorocha 24 hours to handover | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Buhari has not approved state police – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved the formation of state police structures as being reported by some newspapers, the Presidency said on Monday. A statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said President Buhari Monday rather received a report on the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Court grants bail to woman who claimed snake ”stole” JAMB’s N35m

An FCT High Court on Monday admitted Philomina Chieshe, charged with alleged “missing” N35 million belonging to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to bail in the sum of N20 million. Mrs Chieshe, a clerical officer with JAMB, was arraigned last Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Samuel Sale Umoru, a state coordinator with JAMB.

Terrorists, bandits, can’t hold Nigerians to ransom – Buhari

President Buhari has vowed that he will pursue bandits, terrorists and kidnappers to bring them to justice. The President in his Eid-El Fitr message in Abuja said that the days of criminal elements were numbered. Square The President in the message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu also commiserated with victims of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

Kano anti-corruption recommends Sanusi’s suspension

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has recommended the suspension of Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano. The commission said during its investigation, it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi. The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

Ihedioha gives Okorocha 24 hours to handover

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has given the immediate past Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha up to midnight of Tuesday June 4, 2019 to do a proper handover to his government.

Ihedioha spoke at the Government House in Owerri, during the swearing into office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha and Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu.