The Big 5: Minimum wage: We insist on N30,000 for all workers, NUT says; Buhari arrives Sokoto for campaign rally | Other top stories

Amnesty International condemns increasing intimidation, arrests of Nigerian journalist

Amnesty International said in a briefing on Wednesday that the clampdown by the Nigerian government which includes invading and intimidating media organisations, and arbitrarily arresting journalist is now censoring the freedom of expression.

Don’t drag Nigerian to SAP era, CBN governor tells Atiku

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday rejected suggestions by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, he would jettison the current monetary policy to stabilise the market and strengthen the economy, once elected into office.

Minimum wage: We insist on N30,000 for all workers, NUT says

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has shown its disapproval of the N27, 000 minimum wage approved for Nigerian workers by the National Council of State. The Union was also not comfortable with the Federal Government’s decision to pay its workers N30,000 as minimum wage. However, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige said that the Federal Government would pay 30,000 as minimum wage to its workers.

2019 Elections: Buhari arrives Sokoto for campaign

On Wednesday, Buhari arrived Sokoto for his campaign rally to seek reelection for a second term. He was received by the governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko; a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima; the minister of state, trade and investment, who also doubles the minister of women affairs, Aisha Abubakar; and a host of top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

FG to deploy nuclear technology to eradicate Malaria

The federal government is to deploy nuclear technology to eradicate malaria in Nigeria, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya said on Tuesday. He revealed this when the ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Mr. Jon Tong Choi paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja.