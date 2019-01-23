Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces Grand Finale of the 2nd BEETA Playwright Competition

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) led by the award winning actress and producer Bikiya Graham-Douglas is pleased to announce the grand finale of the second Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) after receiving three hundred and forty eight entries from across the nation.

The panel of judges which included Journalist and Arts critic Shaibu Husseini, Director Kenneth Uphopho, Veteran Actress Ego Boyo, Theatre Producer and Writer Ayo Jaiyesinmi, Publisher and Bookseller Ibiso Graham-Douglas led by award winning Playwright and Chairman of the panel Professor Ahmed Yerima selected the top ten plays from the following playwrights: Shehu Zock-Sock, Rukee Ejigbo, Joshua Alabi, Ubonla Adenike, AbdulQudus Ibrahim, Kehinde Ademoye, Ekpeno Ukut, Kelvinmary Ndukwe, El Osas Iyalekhue, Elias Ozikpu.

Finalists had a training session facilitated by Prof Ahmed Yerima, Kenneth Uphopho and Publisher Ibiso Graham-Douglas at the Muson Centre and the winner will be announced at the grand finale on Wednesday the 30th of January 2019 at 12pm.

The winner stands to win a prizes worth one million naira, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and will have their play produced by BUAF at the Terra Kulture Arena as well as a campus tour to selected universities across the nation.

The competition is sponsored by Union Bank and supported by WAPIC Insurance Plc, NIMASA , Terra Kulture, Olajide & Oyewole LLP, British Council. Media support includes: YNaija, Olori Supergal and the Guardian.

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation is Nigeria’s foremost organization focused on development of the arts, through storytelling, education and advocacy. BUAF has created platforms for hundreds of young artisans in developing their craft through production, education and competitions and has also produced many plays.

“Our first edition was very successful with the winning Play “Our Son the Minister” produced multiple times across the Country. Our winner Paul Ugbede worked with the biggest Producers in Nigerian Theatre and has also been shortlisted for the African Playwriting competition. One of our finalists Soji Cole who went on to win the NLNG Prize for literature for 2018. We are excited to unveil the winner of the second Beeta Playwright Competition and look forward to exciting times ahead.” – Bikiya Graham-Douglas (Founder, Beeta Universal Arts Foundation)