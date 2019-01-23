The YNaija Cover – the 23rd of January

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:
The Big 5: Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject N27,000, hold crucial meetings; Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed | Other top stories
Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:
The Big 5: Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject N27,000, hold crucial meetings; Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed | Other top stories
Here are the top stories that drove conversations: Amnesty International condemns increasing intimidation, arrests of Nigerian journalist Amnesty International said ...
Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject 27,000, hold crucial meetings Following ...
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Minimum wage: National Council of State ...
The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned to January 28 for the hearing of the motion by the Chief ...
The National Council of State has approved N27,000 as the new national minimum wage. The decision was arrived at its meeting ...
In December 2018, two decades after starting out with a bit part in the crime drama, Most Wanted, Genevieve Nnaji ...
Leave a reply