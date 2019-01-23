Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wants you to know that most of the movies she nominated made the Oscars’ nominees list

As the announcement of the 91st Oscars nominations still reverberates through the film world and on social media, with movies like Black Panther dominating headlines for being the first superhero movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is pleased that the movies she nominated as a member of the Academy’s voting body made it to the eventual nominees list.

That said, the actress wasn’t excited that no African movie made the final Oscars list. The category for Best Foreign Language Film would have been a perfect opportunity to have an African movie take a spot. Unfortunately, Wanuri Kahiu’s Rafiki was snubbed. This year’s contenders include Shoplifters, Cold War, Never Look Away, Capernaum and the Netflix movie Roma which leads with ten nominations. With the decision of the Academy to make its voting body more diverse and inclusive, and with streaming giant Netflix ordering and producing African content this year, African movies can have another shot at the Oscars.