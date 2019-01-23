The Big 5: Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject N27,000, hold crucial meetings; Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject 27,000, hold crucial meetings

Following the approval of the new 27,000 minimum wage by the National Council of State on Tuesday, Labour unions have voiced their rejection. The NCS State pegged the national minimum wage at N27,000 for states and the private sector. The council also pegged N30,000 as the minimum wage for federal workers. The council’s meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was presided by President Buhari.

Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed

The Nigeria Air Force has just redeployed 72 senior officers comprising 27 Air Vice Marshalls, 30 Air Commodores, eight Group Captains, four Wing Commanders and three Squadron Leaders for operational efficiency and effectiveness. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gov. Ortom replaces six suspended LG Chairman

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday in Makurdi swore in Acting Chairmen for six local governments, following the suspension of the affected chairmen by the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the local government bosses were suspended by the legislators on Monday, Jan. 21, on the request of Ortom.

Buhari Campaign Organisation slams N40m suit against Atiku

The Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, on Tuesday instituted a N40million libel suit against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of defaming President Buhari and his family.

LASUTH doctors threaten another strike over acute shortage of personnel

Resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH on Tuesday threatened to resume its suspended strike following state government failure to meet its promises to replace exited resident doctors and house officers during their last industrial action.