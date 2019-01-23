Article

The Big 5: Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject N27,000, hold crucial meetings; Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject 27,000, hold crucial meetings

Following the approval of the new 27,000 minimum wage by the National Council of State on Tuesday, Labour unions have voiced their rejection. The NCS State pegged the national minimum wage at N27,000 for states and the private sector. The council also pegged N30,000 as the minimum wage for federal workers. The council’s meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was presided by President Buhari.

Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed

The Nigeria Air Force has just redeployed 72 senior officers comprising 27 Air Vice Marshalls, 30 Air Commodores, eight Group Captains, four Wing Commanders and three Squadron Leaders for operational efficiency and effectiveness. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gov. Ortom replaces six suspended LG Chairman

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday in Makurdi swore in Acting Chairmen for six local governments, following the suspension of the affected chairmen by the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the local government bosses were suspended by the legislators on Monday, Jan. 21, on the request of Ortom.

Buhari Campaign Organisation slams N40m suit against Atiku

The Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, on Tuesday instituted a N40million libel suit against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of defaming President Buhari and his family.

LASUTH doctors threaten another strike over acute shortage of personnel

Resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH on Tuesday threatened to resume its suspended strike following state government failure to meet its promises to replace exited resident doctors and house officers during their last industrial action.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 22nd of January

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:       Minimum wage: National Council of State ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2019

Just In: CCT rejects CJN’s indefinite adjournment request, adjourns trial to January 28

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned to January 28 for the hearing of the motion by the Chief ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2019

Minimum wage: National Council of State approves N27,000; federal workers to earn higher

The National Council of State has approved N27,000 as the new national minimum wage. The decision was arrived at its meeting ...

Wilfred Okiche January 22, 2019

Profile: How Genevieve Nnaji became Queen of Nollywood (again)

In December 2018, two decades after starting out with a bit part in the crime drama, Most Wanted, Genevieve Nnaji ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2019

The Big 5: ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in deadlock; Obasanjo attacks Osinbajo, calls TraderMoni an “idiotic programme” | Other stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in deadlock ...

Bernard Dayo January 21, 2019

The Late 5: Buhari sacks TETFund executive secretary Abdullahi Bafa; Fayose received N6.9 bn from Dasuki’s imprest, Obanikoro tells court

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Buhari sacks TETFund executive secretary Abdullahi Bafa President Buhari has sacked Abdullahi ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail