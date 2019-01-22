Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Gov. Okorocha, Dj Cuppy, Lex Ash, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Nwachukwu Ani Agwu January 21, 2019

Why should governments open up their data?

Running 21st century governments by the “old rules” is reinforcing information asymmetry, inefficiency in public service, inequality and ultimately poverty. ...

Bernard Dayo January 19, 2019

The funniest tweets we saw from women this week

In Buhari’s Nigeria, laughter has been the fuel that has kept us going – a coping mechanism. And on the ...

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Imoh Umoren, Joe Abah, Henry Okelue, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Reno Omokri, Suga Belly, Cindy, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 16, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Dami Elebe, DJ Cuppy, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor January 16, 2019

Increased National Minimum wage: The cries of the Son vs the ears of the Father.

Did you know that Australia has the best minimum wage in the world? At an impressive rate of $18.30 per ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail