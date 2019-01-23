Article

The government wants to deploy nuclear technology to eradicate Malaria and this is the mother of all embarrassment

Many times before, the Nigerian government has made the country a laughing stock, especially orchestrated by President Buhari himself. The lazy Nigerian youth comment, the BBC interview where he reduced the First Lady to an apparatus for sex and making food, his denial of being a clone and a slew of others that have caused the country to feel a great deal of mortification.

But it seems, for now, that nothing will top what the Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnaya plans to do to eradicate Malaria – by deploying nuclear technology! Coming to terms with this is causing me great pains.

Dr. Ogbonnaya said this when the ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Mr. Jon Tong Choi paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja. Deploying nuclear technology to sterilise mosquitoes isn’t the issue here, but the government embarrassing us by thinking it can pull this off when we are yet to fix electricity, infrastructure issues, ASUU is still on strike and the government is currently debating to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000. Are we not a joke?

 

