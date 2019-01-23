Today’s Noisemakers: Sally, Elnathan John, Fire of Fola, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Someone posted a video with her boyfriend on his birthday and they digged and found a video of him with another girl. Someone else is trying to slander someone who is about getting married. This is why it’s best to keep your relationship off Social media. Too toxic! — Sally (@is_salsu) January 23, 2019

Egalitarianism is a myth… — Olashile Abayomi (@FireOFola) January 23, 2019

A Bozo tries to date you and you say your usual lazy prayer before embarking on your journey into stupidity: “If it’s Your will open the door, if it’s not Your will close the door” Naa! God is not a doorman for lazy Christians who refuse to wait on Him to hear His voice. — #AskUncleSola (@solaadio) January 23, 2019

Those of you that hate Agbalumo most be deeply hurt in your past life🙄sad children — Chef Ene👩‍🍳 (@ChefEneSoulfood) January 23, 2019

LMAO at low key homophobes all suddenly emerging with concern for the gay community by asking them to shut up, sit down and face their oppression with poise and dignity. Because it is dangerous to protest. If you are all so sympathetic, then STAND with them in the streets! — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) January 23, 2019