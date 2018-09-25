The Big 5: #OsunDecides – Omisore gives condition for support as Saraki, APC woos him; PDP approaches court over INEC’s declaration | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Ahead of Thursday’s Governorship re-run in Osun, the Senate President and Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun election, Dr Bukola Saraki on Monday, met with the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, in his ile-Ife home.

Saraki’s meeting with Omisore, who polled the third highest number of votes in Saturday’s inconclusive election and in whose stronghold, parts of the re-run poll will be conducted, is widely believed to be at the instance of the PDP who by the current result is leading with the highest number of votes, so as to secure the support of the SDP candidate in edging out the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and its candidate.

According to series of tweets on the Twitter handle of Saraki after the meeting, he said:“We have agreed to work together because our goals are the same. We all want good governance in Osun State. Over the next 24 hours, we will work out the details. # OsunDecides2018“

On his part, Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former member of the PDP who left on account of a disagreement over the party’s primary, has pledged to support the candidate of his former party, Ademola Adeleke, in Thursday’s rerun, only if the party satisfies his conditions.

According to Omisore who spoke after the visit of Senate President Bukola Saraki, to his home in Ile-Ife on Monday, “I have given my programmes to both the APC and the PDP. My programme is like this; payment of salaries and pensions. Good governance is what is important to me.

“Anyone between the two that will do that will get my support. I am passionate about Osun State and my interest is the welfare of the people of this state. I have told those sent to me. At the appropriate time, we will tell you where we are going.”

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has thrown his weight behind the ambition of PDP Presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, saying it would take a man with strength of character and clear conscience like Mark to rebuild and foster unity in Nigeria in 2019.

Jonathan who disclosed this on Monday when he hosted the former Senate President in his Yenogoa residence, stressed that beyond the dwindling economy and worsening insecurity, the major problem the next president would face was the challenge of uniting the country and giving every section a sense of belonging.

“As president of Nigeria, I worked harmoniously with Mark as President of the Senate. He demonstrated patriotism and loyalty to his fatherland. His colleagues admitted that he is a detribalised leader. He is the kind of man the nation needs now.” Jonathan said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said it has concluded arrangements to challenge in court the position of INEC on last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, after the commission declared the election inconclusive,

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP insisted that going by the provisions of the law, the announcement of results in all polling units and the collation centres signified the lawful conclusion of the election, and removes from INEC, the powers to declare the election inconclusive.

The PDP also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, for “succumbing to the pressure of the APC” and declaring a decided election as inconclusive.

The Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) of the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) says there is no going back on the decision to conduct a direct primary for the party’s governorship aspirants, as it urged the contenders to brace up for the exercise.

As reported by The Nation, two members of the committee, Dr. Abayomi Finnih and Prof. Tunde Samuel, on Monday emphasised that the resolution on the proposed direct primary was the collective decision of all members of the apex advisory body.

“The decision was taken primarily to ensure that nobody is played out. Nobody is being adopted by anybody. Aspirants are free to go and contest in the direct primary. The party will guarantee a level playing field for aspirants. No special advantage will be conferred on anybody. A machinery has been set up by the GAC to ensure free and fair primary.”

And stories from around the world:

Luka Modric broke a decade of award dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after being crowned world footballer of the year by FIFA, while Marta won the women’s award for a sixth time. (Al Jazeera)

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday agreed to keep working to maintain trade with Tehran despite skepticism this is possible as U.S. sanctions to choke off Iranian oil sales resume in November. (Reuters)

A U.S. government investigation has found that Myanmar’s military waged a “well-planned and coordinated” campaign of mass killings, gang rapes and other atrocities against the Southeast Asian nation’s Rohingya Muslim minority. (Reuters)

A South Sudanese doctor who runs an overcrowded hospital with a dimly-lit surgical theatre and no regular supply of general anaesthesia on Tuesday won the UN refugee agency’s prestigious Nansen award. (AFP)

Kenyan governor Okoth Obado has been charged in court with aiding and abetting the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend, a pregnant student. (BBC)