Options Education Agency holds free workshop for those interested in studying in Australia

Do you want to study in Australia?

Then you should attend the Annual Australian Education Fair, organised by Options Education Agency to meet with representatives from a number of Australian Universities and Colleges. They will be giving prospective students information on a wide range of courses at Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels.

During the fair, we aim to provide an opportunity to bring information to all our potential students who would like to study in Australia. If you ever thought of studying abroad this is where you should get started. The best education team of experts will be on hand to assist you with all your questions. The team will be made up of representatives from some of our partner Universities and Colleges from all over Australia, and experienced team members from the Nigerian office. Assessments of documents will be done on the spot and you will get assistance on your application.

The insight include:

  • Eye-opening talk on the advantage of studying in Australia.
  • One-on-one counselling and assessment of documents.
  • Instant admission for applicants with complete documents.
  • Scholarship availability for eligible candidates.
  • Information on visa requirement, processing and support for further studies in Australia.
  • Information on post-study-work visa opportunity upon completion of your program.

Documents needed for Assessment are:

High school result (WAEC, NECO etc.)

Degree Certificate (if applicable)

Degree Transcript (if applicable)

Date – Monday, October 01, 2018.

Venue – Sheraton hotel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Time – 10am-4pm

Entry is free.

For more information call/SMS 09094662001 or 08100001002

Email: [email protected]

