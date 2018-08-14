The Big 5: Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed doors, Falconets cross over to World Cup quarter finals | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday held a closed-door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta on Monday.

At the end of the meeting, Saraki told newsmen that his meeting with the former Nigerian leader was to make up for his absence at the formal inauguration of the Presidential library held in March last year.

“You know I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and, honestly, it is beautiful; we are very proud of what he has done here,” he said.

Following a similar visit to former Military President, Ibrahim Babaginda, last week, there are speculations that the embattled Senate President may have visited Obasanjo as part of consultations on a yet-to-be-declared ambition for the number one political office in the country.

Contrary to reports that the National Assembly will reconvene on Tuesday, spokesperson of the House of Representatives has revealed that no date has been set for resumption of the lawmakers.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Abdul-Razak Namdas, confirmed the development on Monday, while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, maintaining that the deputy speaker, who spoke with journalists on Thursday after a meeting of some members of the National Assembly leadership, had only said the lawmakers would likely resume on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We are working towards resumption but not tomorrow (Tuesday) specifically.” Namdas said.

“I want to tell you that the entire leadership, this time around, not just some (members), will meet and a definite decision will be taken,” he added.

Nigeria’s U-20 female football team, The Falconets on Monday qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2018 U-20 FIFA World Cup in France.

The Falconets who held China in their final group match to 1-1 draw reached the quarter finals on superior goals aggregate having rounded up their group matches on four points with China.

The Falconets had lost 0-1 to Germany and bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their second group game.

The Senate Caucus of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly nominated its Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South, as the new Senate Minority Leader.

According to reports, the decision to have Olujimi, a former member of the House of Representatives, is in order to have a vibrant member from the South-West lead the caucus, as the current arrangement does not favour a Senator from any other zone in the South securing the position, since the Deputy Senate President is from the South East and the party’s National Chairman, from the South South.

Olujimi will be replacing former Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West) who resigned his position on Tuesday and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal Government on Monday announced that it had completed arrangements to concession six hydro dams to private operators under a ‘Build, Operate and Transfer Scheme’.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this during the 29th Power Sector Stakeholders’ meeting in Minna, Niger State, said the step was aimed at energising educational institutions and markets in the country.

And stories from around the world:

Venezuela’s president has said its subsidised fuel prices should rise, to stop smugglers cheating the country out of millions of dollars.

“Gasoline must be sold at an international price to stop smuggling to Colombia and the Caribbean,” Nicolás Maduro said in a televised address. (BBC)

A former provincial governor accused of sexual abuse in one of South Korea’s most high-profile cases inspired by the “MeToo” movement was found not guilty by a Seoul district court on Tuesday, according Yonhap news agency. (Reuters)

North Korea has stopped processing tourist visas for foreigners ahead of a high profile anniversary next month, according to a China-based tour operator. (AFP)

Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi says he will submit a bill to parliament granting women and men equal inheritance rights, in line with a proposal put forward by a government-backed committee. (Al Jazeera)

The political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) went to Damascus last week for a second round of talks with the government, its co-chair said on Tuesday. (Reuters)